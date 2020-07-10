/
apartments with washer dryer
74 Apartments for rent in Mountain Brook, AL with washer-dryer
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Brook
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1537 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Five Points South
Cortland Vesta
2173 Highland Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1048 sqft
With upscale features and city skyline views, our high-rise and mid-rise apartments take your living experience to new heights. Find your balance in our indoor and outdoor yoga space, or lounge with friends at our heated, saltwater rooftop pool.
Rosedale
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Highland Park
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$904
600 sqft
We have a great 1 bedroom, 1 bath available for immediate move in at Sycamore Manor that is an incredible location! 728 sq ft with all the historic charm of the area.
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! COMING SOON!!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Vestavia Hills! Call today to schedule an appointment to view!!! (205) 824-5008 This home features a great kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge.
3841 OVERTON MANOR LN
3841 Overton Manor Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Wow, well maintained townhome in the fantastic neighborhoood of Overton Manor. Very convenient to shopping, the Summit, Hwy 280, I-459, UAB, Samford and downtown. Deck with seating on the back that goes out to a fully fenced private flat backyard.
Hollywood
218 Malaga Avenue
218 Malaga Avenue, Homewood, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1237 sqft
Coming soon! Available August 8, 2020. Book a showing through this link: https://calendly.com/monarchpm OR call/text 205-675-0885 Charming 1950's home centrally located in historic Hollywood.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain Brook
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$706
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$991
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Five Points South
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Glen Iris
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$873
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
