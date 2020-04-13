All apartments in Meridianville
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

363 Northlake Drive

363 Northlake Drive · (256) 670-2424
Location

363 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, AL 35759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath full brick rancher with an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen features tile floor, tile backsplash, pantry and stainless steel appliances to include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven and microwave. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a private bathroom which has both a glamour bath and separate shower. Bedrooms feature walk in closets. Screened in patio perfect for a relaxing evening. Two car attached garage. Privacy Fence. No Pets. No Smoking. Community offers pool, cabana, playground and large lake.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Northlake Drive have any available units?
363 Northlake Drive has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 363 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 363 Northlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
363 Northlake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 363 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridianville.
Does 363 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 363 Northlake Drive does offer parking.
Does 363 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Northlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 363 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 363 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 363 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Northlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Northlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
