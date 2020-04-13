363 Northlake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath full brick rancher with an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen features tile floor, tile backsplash, pantry and stainless steel appliances to include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven and microwave. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a private bathroom which has both a glamour bath and separate shower. Bedrooms feature walk in closets. Screened in patio perfect for a relaxing evening. Two car attached garage. Privacy Fence. No Pets. No Smoking. Community offers pool, cabana, playground and large lake.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.