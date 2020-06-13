/
accessible apartments
9 Accessible Apartments for rent in Madison, AL
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Results within 10 miles of Madison
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$585
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
