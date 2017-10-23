All apartments in Madison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:39 PM

123 BAMBI LANE

123 Bambi Lane · (256) 797-2283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Bambi Lane, Madison, AL 35758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges. The master is isolated and has glamour bath with soaker tub, separate shower & extra large closet. All carpet is new, plus new microwave, new tiled hearth for fireplace. Partial flooring in attic over garage for storage. The roof was replaced in 2017 & HVAC unit replaced in 2016 so the utility bill should be pretty energy efficient. Gutters, down spouts, nice yard. 12x25 covered back porch flooring freshly painted. Laundry is huge with 10f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 BAMBI LANE have any available units?
123 BAMBI LANE has a unit available for $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 BAMBI LANE have?
Some of 123 BAMBI LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 BAMBI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
123 BAMBI LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 BAMBI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 123 BAMBI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 123 BAMBI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 123 BAMBI LANE does offer parking.
Does 123 BAMBI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 BAMBI LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 BAMBI LANE have a pool?
No, 123 BAMBI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 123 BAMBI LANE have accessible units?
No, 123 BAMBI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 BAMBI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 BAMBI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 BAMBI LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 BAMBI LANE has units with air conditioning.
