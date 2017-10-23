123 BAMBI LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges. The master is isolated and has glamour bath with soaker tub, separate shower & extra large closet. All carpet is new, plus new microwave, new tiled hearth for fireplace. Partial flooring in attic over garage for storage. The roof was replaced in 2017 & HVAC unit replaced in 2016 so the utility bill should be pretty energy efficient. Gutters, down spouts, nice yard. 12x25 covered back porch flooring freshly painted. Laundry is huge with 10f