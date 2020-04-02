All apartments in Limestone County
16757 Wellhouse Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:40 PM

16757 Wellhouse Drive

16757 Wellhouse Drive · (256) 570-5860
Location

16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL 35613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2336 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16757 Wellhouse Drive have any available units?
16757 Wellhouse Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16757 Wellhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16757 Wellhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16757 Wellhouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16757 Wellhouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16757 Wellhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16757 Wellhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 16757 Wellhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16757 Wellhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16757 Wellhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 16757 Wellhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16757 Wellhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 16757 Wellhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16757 Wellhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16757 Wellhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16757 Wellhouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16757 Wellhouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
