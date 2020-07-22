Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Leeds, AL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leeds offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fi...

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 123
7426 Frisco Avenue, Leeds, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 123 Available 08/09/20 For Rent - Now taking applications for waiting list. (RLNE2492458)

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
8551 GRIFFIN AVE
8551 Griffin Avenue, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Completely renovated! New HVAC, plumbing, electrical, all new appliances and new front loader washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Leeds

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
350 Royal Oaks Drive
350 Royal Oaks Dr, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
577 sqft
Private, completely finished one bedroom , one bath apartment with large shower unit Security cameras and lighting with high speed internet, and cable It has a fully equipped kitchen with washer and dryer All utilities included
Results within 5 miles of Leeds
Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 10 miles of Leeds
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
44 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$757
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
35 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1153 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1612 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 12:40 PM
7 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
42 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
$
13 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Last updated July 16 at 02:20 PM
9 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1130 sqft
Welcome home!
Last updated April 23 at 12:21 AM
20 Units Available
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
790 Reach Crest
790 Reach Crest, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Town Home for Rent in Chelsea...

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! AVAILABLE NOW!! 3D Virtual Tour Available!! - ?? Click the link below to view in 3D!! ?? https://www.zillow.

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Kingston
1315 46th Way North
1315 46th Way North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1080 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Washer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
156 WEST GREEN
156 W Green, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY UPDATED, MODERN, & CLEAN! Great two bedroom, two and a half bath condo in the PERFECT location! Nestled right off of Hwy 280, just minutes away from The Summit, plus access to all major highways and interstates.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
521 Chesser Reserve Way
521 Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1723 sqft
Stunning single-family home in sought-after Kent City ready for immediate move in with fresh paint throughout! Nestled in a friendly community with access to highly rated school, community pool, and sports center you will never run out of ways to

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
709 BARRISTERS CT
709 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Leeds, AL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leeds offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Leeds. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leeds can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

