pet friendly apartments
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Decatur, AL
3402 Timber Way Southwest
3402 Timber Way Southwest, Decatur, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3000 sqft
Spacious 3,000 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
520 Tammy Street Southwest
520 Tammy Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1451 sqft
Gorgeous 1,451 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.
1209 19th Avenue Southeast
1209 19th Ave SE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
MUST SEE - Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath home conveniently located to shopping and dinning is now available! This house has fresh paint, new carpet, new bathroom fixtures and cabinets.
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.
4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4
4 Oxmore Flint Road Southwest, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
739 sqft
METRO FLATS Second Floor Completely Renovated Mini-Platinum Unit with Balcony backing green area. Brand new kitchen and with granite countertops, contemporary track lighting. Go to: metroflatsapts.com for all the details.
428 Clearview Street Southwest
428 Clearview Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1554 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in Decatur, AL. This property offers 1554 sf ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, and a spacious fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Decatur
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
1209 Somerest Dr
1209 Somerest Drive, Athens, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1517 sqft
1209 Somerest Drive - Welcome Home to 1209 Somerset Drive! This single family 4BR/1.5BA in Athens, AL features carpet and vinyl flooring, spacious kitchen, ample storage, and a covered carport.
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.