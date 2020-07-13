Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Decatur, AL

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
3402 Timber Way Southwest
3402 Timber Way Southwest, Decatur, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3000 sqft
Spacious 3,000 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
520 Tammy Street Southwest
520 Tammy Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1451 sqft
Gorgeous 1,451 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 19th Avenue Southeast
1209 19th Ave SE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
MUST SEE - Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath home conveniently located to shopping and dinning is now available! This house has fresh paint, new carpet, new bathroom fixtures and cabinets.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
4 Oxmore Flint Road SW B-4
4 Oxmore Flint Road Southwest, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
739 sqft
METRO FLATS Second Floor Completely Renovated Mini-Platinum Unit with Balcony backing green area. Brand new kitchen and with granite countertops, contemporary track lighting. Go to: metroflatsapts.com for all the details.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
428 Clearview Street Southwest
428 Clearview Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1554 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in Decatur, AL. This property offers 1554 sf ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, and a spacious fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Decatur
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
17 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Somerest Dr
1209 Somerest Drive, Athens, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1517 sqft
1209 Somerest Drive - Welcome Home to 1209 Somerset Drive! This single family 4BR/1.5BA in Athens, AL features carpet and vinyl flooring, spacious kitchen, ample storage, and a covered carport.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

