Neighborhood Guide: Birmingham

Check out the top neighborhoods in Birmingham for renting an apartment: Five Points South, Glen Iris, Forest Park and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
  1. 1. Five Points South
    Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
    15 Units Available
    Five Points South
    Advenir at Station 121
    2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
    Studio
    $1,174
    587 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,235
    737 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,535
    948 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
    6 Units Available
    Five Points South
    The Drake
    1931 15th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
    Studio
    $655
    415 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $739
    500 sqft
  2. 2. Glen Iris
    Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
    57 Units Available
    Glen Iris
    Valora at Homewood
    915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $795
    828 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $895
    1294 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,475
    1784 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
    3 Units Available
    Glen Iris
    Mountain Woods
    1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $825
    950 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  3. 3. Forest Park
    Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
    39 Units Available
    Forest Park
    Park 35 on Clairmont
    3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,374
    819 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,525
    1105 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,429
    1398 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
    3 Units Available
    Forest Park
    Highland Court
    609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $800
    575 sqft
  4. 4. Sand Ridge
    Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
    20 Units Available
    Sand Ridge
    The Village At Lakeshore
    251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,460
    916 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,497
    1145 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,171
    1478 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
    15 Units Available
    Sand Ridge
    The Oxmoor
    2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,191
    890 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,372
    1234 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,501
    1491 sqft
  5. 5. Highland Park
    Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
    2 Units Available
    Highland Park
    Highland Cliff
    3401 Cliff Road South, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $590
    600 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
    3 Units Available
    Highland Park
    Town View
    2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
    1 Bedroom
    $919
    615 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Central City
Crestline
Crestwood South
Five Points South
Forest Park
Glen Iris
Highland Park
Redmont Park
Sand Ridge
Smithfield Estates
South Eastlake