Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:04 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Athens, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Athens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Somerest Dr
1209 Somerest Drive, Athens, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1517 sqft
1209 Somerest Drive - Welcome Home to 1209 Somerset Drive! This single family 4BR/1.5BA in Athens, AL features carpet and vinyl flooring, spacious kitchen, ample storage, and a covered carport.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
508 4th St
508 4th Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1700 sqft
This newly renovated property located in Athens has 3 beds, 2 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a flat lot and a 2-car garage!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
310 Vine St
310 Vine Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1248 sqft
All newly renovated located in Athens with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counter, luxury flooring, 1-car garage , Covered Porch and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
Results within 1 mile of Athens

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Athens

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
27572 CARRINGTON COURT
27572 Carrington Court, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful custom home built in June 2017 on 0.38 acres with a beautiful view of open fields and an occasional herd of deer! 3 bedrooms, split plan, huge master bedroom with double vanity sinks and full tile walk-in shower.

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Athens
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
17 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
4 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
203 DECLARATION CIRCLE
203 Declaration Circle, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
Incredible move in ready home nestled on semi cul de sac convenient to everything! This home has been updated and offers recent laminate flooring throughout all main living areas.

Last updated July 12 at 10:00pm
1 Unit Available
1 Harbourview Ct.
1 Harborview Ct NE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Decatur right on the river and close to Hwy 31 for convenience to Madison, Huntsville and other cities around Decatur. Two story with master bedroom on first floor. Laundry is also on first floor.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
23 Burke Avenue
23 Burke Ave, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1978 sqft
Brand new, never lived in home available now in the James Clemens school district! The open concept home is a great space for entertaining friends and family with the kitchen over looking the family room area and the dining room connected.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Ridge
127 Maple Ridge Blvd.
127 Maple Ridge Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2490 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick 2 story in the heart of Madison. This home has 2 living areas to include a formal living room and an upstairs loft. Entertain in the formal living room and dining room. Enjoy a family bbq on the covered patio.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
129 Lockport Drive
129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard.

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
135 Frankie Lane
135 Frankie Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Gorgeous 1,945 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE
105 Charlemange Circle, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2439 sqft
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1144166 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Harvest.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Cobblestone
8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP
8980 Segers Trail Loop Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1146064 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.75 Bath home in Madison.

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
428 Clearview Street Southwest
428 Clearview Street Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1554 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in Decatur, AL. This property offers 1554 sf ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Features include hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, two car garage, and a spacious fenced in backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
224 Saddle Rock Court
224 Saddle Rock Court, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
This charming Harvest home is located on a very spacious lot with a fenced in yard, a 2 car attached garage, large bonus sunroom, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom, and spacious kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Suddith Lane
125 Suddith Lane, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
125 Suddith Lane Available 07/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home in Harvest - Recently updated!! This gorgeous home won't last long! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, two car garage, and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom are just a few of
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Athens, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Athens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

