Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:45 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Athens, AL with hardwood floors

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
310 Vine St
310 Vine Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Property COMING SOON!! All newly renovated located in Athens with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counter, luxury flooring, 1-car garage , Covered Porch and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21848 Bald Eagle Dr
21848 Bald Eagle Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1986 sqft
Like new home for rent - Property Id: 286639 Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Athens. Two years old.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
Results within 5 miles of Athens

1 of 11

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Athens
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
105 CHARLEMAGNE CIRCLE
105 Charlemange Circle, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2439 sqft
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1144166 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Harvest.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
111 Grant Drive
111 Grant Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
128 Meadowglade Lane
128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2143 sqft
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
940 Spring Court Southwest
940 Spring Court Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1290 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, great schools, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1131 sqft
Spacious 1,131 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
13366 Dickens Ln
13366 Dickens Lane, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac ranch with updates galore! The versatile, open-concept design features a vaulted ceiling in the family room, new wood flooring, and gorgeous stone fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
146 Leathertree Lane
146 Leathertree Lane, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Rental in the Madison City school zone! Less than a 15 minute drive to Bridgestreet Towne Center, Dublin Park, and more! At the entrance of the home you are welcomed by the spacious living room over looking the dining room area.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Athens, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Athens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

