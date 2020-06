Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

Unit #3.

Ceramic tile kitchen with appliances and microwave. Complete ceramic tile bathroom with tub and shower. Stacked Washer/Dryer unit in a separate closet area in bedroom. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout living room and kitchen with open floor plan and eat-on bar between. Nice size bedroom with overhead fan. AC and heat unit. Parking space. Utilities included. Perfect cozy home for a single. Available to view now and move in by 5/8/20