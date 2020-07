Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

423 Goodwin Ave., Anniston, AL 36207 - . This charming home offers family room with built-ins, formal dining room, kitchen with built-ins, large laundry room, awesome covered deck upstairs storage or bonus room as well as additional attic storage space and a fenced in yard. This home is a must see! Call today to learn more about this lovely home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2034459)