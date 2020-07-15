/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wasilla, AK
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 E Seneca Avenue Lakeside Ter Pud RSB B/3 Block 3 Lot 67A
1020 Seneca Avenue, Wasilla, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
3 BR, 2 BA townhome with mountain and lake views! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in convenient location with mountain and lake views! $1400 + gas, electric, water, garbage and driveway snow removal. Electric Average $70, High $110 and Low $49.
Results within 1 mile of Wasilla
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4208 North Inspiration Loop
4208 North Inspiration Loop, Tanaina, AK
4208 North Inspiration Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Wasilla Home 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Wasilla home located in a quiet neighborhood. This huge 2,624sqft 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Wasilla
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3271 Edelweiss Dr #B
3271 Edelweiss Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Wasilla Townhouse w/ Garage - 3 bedroom townhouse in Wasilla with 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval - dogs must be 35 pounds or less. Photos are of neighboring unit.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
5701 East Porcupine Avenue
5701 East Porcupine Avenue, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Ultra-modern town home, new construction, built in 2020. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, with attached 2 car garage. Open concept downstairs. All brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included. Available Aug 1st. Pets allowed upon approval.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5875 E ALDER CIR
5875 East Alder Circle, Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1546 sqft
AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3350 N Tungsten Dr
3350 Tungsten Drive, Tanaina, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
Ranch 3 Bedrooms - Must see to appreciate ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, with an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas, on a large lot, and with an oversize garage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1851 N Birdsell Drive Unit 1
1851 Birdsell Drive, Meadow Lakes, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Beautifully Manicured Lakefront Home on Corner Lot! - This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage lower level unit is available now! This beautifully manicured home offers radiant in floor heat, freshly stained concrete floors,
Results within 10 miles of Wasilla
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
23302 Whispering Birch Drive
23302 Whispering Birch Circle, Anchorage, AK
Gorgeous 4 bedroom custom home with mountain views and fully fenced yard! - Don’t miss out on this custom 4 bedroom home with a gorgeous fully fenced in yard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7033 N Grouse Loop
7033 Grouse Loop, Fishhook, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1854 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views. - Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3055 N Polar Lane
3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2700 sqft
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8921 E Kiva Way
8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools.