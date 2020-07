Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

PRIVATE DUPLEX OVERLOOKING MOOSE RIVER - Fully furnished 3 bed 1 bath duplex in Sterling and move in ready! $1425 a month plus $15 tax includes gas, electric, snow removal, lawn care and furnishings. Internet & cable available in area but is a tenants responsibility. Year lease preferred. No smoking. This is the upper unit & ranch walk in style. Lower unit is occupied. Set up a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



