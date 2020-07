Amenities

Ocean views, excellent neighborhood, near shopping - Property Id: 268054



Ocean views. All brand new carpets. 2 master bedroom suites each have walk-in closets and baths. There is a jacuzzi tub upstairs. T

The kitchen and 2.5 bathrooms have marble and granite tile. 1/5 acre yard with a green house, 2 patios and near walking trails. One mile from shopping center.

