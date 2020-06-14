468 Jeannette Way

Amenities

Available 07/15/20 Huge kitchen with Dewils cabinets with custom touches! Granite counters and backsplash, 2 1/2 ovens, and instant hot water dispenser top off this chef kitchen! Kitchen flows nicely into a huge dining room and huge living room with Vermont Castings propane stove and custom-made glass display cabinets! Vaulted ceilings give this home a very spacious feel! This home has been well maintained with many improvements! Some of the wonderful features are notated below. New boiler (Buderus Logano G115), Vermont Casting propane stove in living room, Special order blinds on windows throughout Both bathrooms, have double sinks Master bathroom and antique clawfoot tub, master bedroom is 30 x 30 and has 10 ft. walls and Blaze King wood stove which makes it a great room for sleeping, exercising, and relaxing in privacy. Huge south facing wrap around deck for afternoon and evening sun. Nice, landscaped yard with perennial flower garden, fenced vegetable garden to keep moose out of your summer growing. Playground complete with swing set, and pea gravel sand box in the back yard, and your very own insulated Alaskan chicken coop! The coop can be converted to host whatever poultry or other small animals you wish. Bring your pets! Optional patio furnishings included and could also come partially furnished depending on your needs (beds, dining table, bar stools, etc.). Shed for storage. To top it all off, this home is 5 star energy rated (4 points shy of 5+ star) and backs up to miles of public access forested trails to suit any Alaskan adventurist all while being just 10 mins from the grocery store and town. This home is a 14 min drive to Fort Wainwrights front gate, 9 mins drive to UAF campus! $2,000/mo+Utilities Fuel tank was just filled but tenant would be responsible for maintaining. University Park/Randy Smith/West Valley school district **Heated Garage is detached, but has an attached roof and covered all the way into the home**



(RLNE5845962)