All apartments in Sheridan
Find more places like 336 1/2 W Brundage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sheridan, WY
/
336 1/2 W Brundage
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

336 1/2 W Brundage

336 1/2 W Brundage St · (307) 298-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

336 1/2 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY 82801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 336 1/2 W Brundage · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom unit - 2 car garage and includes utilities - This 1 bedroom/ 1 bath unit sits above a 2 car garage and includes utilities. Rent is set at $775 per month with an $775 security deposit. It sits just blocks away from Main Street. Brand new furnace and hot water heater. Cozy and quiet! There is a shared washer and dryer in the basement of the main house. No pets and no smokers, please. All applicants will be required to pass reference, credit and criminal checks before consideration. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please contact Cassandra at (307) 298-9955. This property is managed by BHJ Property Management, LLC.

To apply to this rental, or to see our other available rentals, please visit our website at www.bhjpropertymanagement.com

Thank you!

(RLNE5686891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 1/2 W Brundage have any available units?
336 1/2 W Brundage has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 336 1/2 W Brundage currently offering any rent specials?
336 1/2 W Brundage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 1/2 W Brundage pet-friendly?
No, 336 1/2 W Brundage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sheridan.
Does 336 1/2 W Brundage offer parking?
Yes, 336 1/2 W Brundage does offer parking.
Does 336 1/2 W Brundage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 1/2 W Brundage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 1/2 W Brundage have a pool?
No, 336 1/2 W Brundage does not have a pool.
Does 336 1/2 W Brundage have accessible units?
No, 336 1/2 W Brundage does not have accessible units.
Does 336 1/2 W Brundage have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 1/2 W Brundage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 1/2 W Brundage have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 1/2 W Brundage does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 336 1/2 W Brundage?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity