Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

821 N 1st

821 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 North 1st Street, Riverton, WY 82501

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
garage
821 N 1st Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.25 Bath House with Full Unfinished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, Attached Garage - www.RivertonRentals.com
Riverton Rentals Property Management LLC
307 856 7178

Youtube video walkthrough of us walking through the unit (if link is not shown please go to Riverton Rentals dot com website and find listing there):

https://youtu.be/y_hY23yLwoM

(please watch this prior to requesting to see unit person)

3 Bedrooms, 1.25 Bathrooms (full bathroom upstairs and toilet only - downstairs)

Washer & Dryer Hookups (basement)
Fenced Back Yard.
Automatic Dishwasher.
3 Spacious Bedrooms.
Attached Large Single Car Garage with Opener.
Forced Air Natural Gas Heat.
Full Unfinished Basement.
Automatic Sprinkler System.

Heating: Forced Air Natural Gas Furnace
Cooling: Tenant provides own A/C Unit(s) (if desired).

Tenant Pays:
Gas(~$62/mo, Black Hills Energy)
Electric(~$58/mo, Rocky Mountain Power)
City Services (~$85/mo, City of Riverton - Water/Sewer/Trash)

1 Year Lease: after which goes month to month with at least 60 days notice prior to move out.

No Smoking.
Pets may be allowed with a $35/mo pet rent per animal + $250 refundable pet deposit per animal.

Screening Criteria Minimums:
Credit Score: 600+, (or Cosigner w/ 600+ credit).
Verifiable Income: at least 3x monthly rent,
Background Check: no felonies,
Landlord Reference(s), 3+ Years Residential History

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3006467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

