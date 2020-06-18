Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

821 N 1st Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.25 Bath House with Full Unfinished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, Attached Garage - www.RivertonRentals.com

Youtube video walkthrough of us walking through the unit (if link is not shown please go to Riverton Rentals dot com website and find listing there):



https://youtu.be/y_hY23yLwoM



(please watch this prior to requesting to see unit person)



3 Bedrooms, 1.25 Bathrooms (full bathroom upstairs and toilet only - downstairs)



Washer & Dryer Hookups (basement)

Fenced Back Yard.

Automatic Dishwasher.

3 Spacious Bedrooms.

Attached Large Single Car Garage with Opener.

Forced Air Natural Gas Heat.

Full Unfinished Basement.

Automatic Sprinkler System.



Heating: Forced Air Natural Gas Furnace

Cooling: Tenant provides own A/C Unit(s) (if desired).



Tenant Pays:

Gas(~$62/mo, Black Hills Energy)

Electric(~$58/mo, Rocky Mountain Power)

City Services (~$85/mo, City of Riverton - Water/Sewer/Trash)



1 Year Lease: after which goes month to month with at least 60 days notice prior to move out.



No Smoking.

Pets may be allowed with a $35/mo pet rent per animal + $250 refundable pet deposit per animal.



Screening Criteria Minimums:

Credit Score: 600+, (or Cosigner w/ 600+ credit).

Verifiable Income: at least 3x monthly rent,

Background Check: no felonies,

Landlord Reference(s), 3+ Years Residential History



No Cats Allowed



