All apartments in Pinedale
Find more places like 386 Colter Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pinedale, WY
/
386 Colter Loop
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:03 AM

386 Colter Loop

386 South Colter Loop · (307) 367-8373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

386 South Colter Loop, Pinedale, WY 82941

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has a lot to offer. The main floor features an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room as well as laundry and a half bath. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with beds, and a third room which would make an excellent office or guest room. Freshly painted with inviting colors. Enjoy the peace and quiet out back in the gazebo! AC unit included in the master bedroom.
This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has a lot to offer. The main floor features an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room as well as laundry and a half bath. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with beds, and a third room which would make an excellent office or guest room. Freshly painted with inviting colors. Enjoy the peace and quiet out back in the gazebo! AC unit included in the master bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Colter Loop have any available units?
386 Colter Loop has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 386 Colter Loop have?
Some of 386 Colter Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 Colter Loop currently offering any rent specials?
386 Colter Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Colter Loop pet-friendly?
No, 386 Colter Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinedale.
Does 386 Colter Loop offer parking?
Yes, 386 Colter Loop does offer parking.
Does 386 Colter Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Colter Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Colter Loop have a pool?
No, 386 Colter Loop does not have a pool.
Does 386 Colter Loop have accessible units?
No, 386 Colter Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Colter Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 386 Colter Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 386 Colter Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 386 Colter Loop has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 386 Colter Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity