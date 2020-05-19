165 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT **



Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00

You pay: Power, Gas and Water



Amenities: Washer Dryer Hookups, Off Street Parking, NEW CARPET !!



Broker Owned



Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now



PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED IN THIS UNIT



Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.