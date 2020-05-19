165 Monroe Avenue

Amenities
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT **
Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00
You pay: Power, Gas and Water
Amenities: Washer Dryer Hookups, Off Street Parking, NEW CARPET !!
Broker Owned
Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now
PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED IN THIS UNIT
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.