155 Monroe Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 12:56 PM

155 Monroe Avenue

155 Monroe Avenue · (307) 317-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

155 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY 82935

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT **Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00. Amenities: Washer Dryer Hookups, Off Street ParkingBroker Owned

Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
155 Monroe Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 155 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
155 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 155 Monroe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green River.
Does 155 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 155 Monroe Avenue offers parking.
Does 155 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 155 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 155 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 155 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
