155 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup parking

** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT **Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00. Amenities: Washer Dryer Hookups, Off Street ParkingBroker OwnedRental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available NowRental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.