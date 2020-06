Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom

no utilities included

Appliance included: Stove, Refridgerator

Unit has a storage shed and washer and dryer hookups

To put in a application go to https://www.southwestrealestate.com/all-rentals/

To view please call Rently at 888-883-1193



Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.