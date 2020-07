Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

At Targhee Place, we know the value of our location. As an exciting and bustling city, it's not difficult to see why people are falling in love with Alpine. You'll certainly love your home in Alpine, with plenty of access to amenities and entertainment. You'll love staying home in Targhee Place.