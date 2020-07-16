127 Heritage Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Make the move to a townhouse rental with a pool to keep you cool this Summer! Conveniently located in a friendly Scott Depot neighborhood cul-de-sac, with easy access to I-64, fast food, shopping, and a great school system, this 2 story end unit townhouse should be your next home.

Living room, 1/2 bath, appliance filled kitchen, and laundry room with washer & dryer (included) is on the first floor.

Second floor has your two spacious bedrooms with roomy closets and the full bathroom. Deck in back with view of wooded lot and extra storage. Trash dumpster provided for community refuse. Lawn and streets maintained by HOA. Seasonal access to private community pool included in rent.

One pet under 35 lbs allowed. Additional $300 NON-Refundable Pet Deposit and $20/month added to rent. Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Water/Sewer. This is a NON-SMOKING unit. Parking limited to 2 vehicles per unit. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.