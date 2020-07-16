All apartments in Teays Valley
127 Heritage Place

127 Heritage Place · No Longer Available
Location

127 Heritage Place, Teays Valley, WV 25560

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Make the move to a townhouse rental with a pool to keep you cool this Summer! Conveniently located in a friendly Scott Depot neighborhood cul-de-sac, with easy access to I-64, fast food, shopping, and a great school system, this 2 story end unit townhouse should be your next home.
Living room, 1/2 bath, appliance filled kitchen, and laundry room with washer & dryer (included) is on the first floor.
Second floor has your two spacious bedrooms with roomy closets and the full bathroom. Deck in back with view of wooded lot and extra storage. Trash dumpster provided for community refuse. Lawn and streets maintained by HOA. Seasonal access to private community pool included in rent.
One pet under 35 lbs allowed. Additional $300 NON-Refundable Pet Deposit and $20/month added to rent. Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Water/Sewer. This is a NON-SMOKING unit. Parking limited to 2 vehicles per unit. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

