Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
32 Apartments for rent in Huntington, WV📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westmoreland
1 Unit Available
4537 Piedmont Rd 4537 1/2
4537 Piedmont Road, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$395
1BR studio $395 utilities paid - Property Id: 274016 1BR studio $445 utilities are paid, $445 deposit, close to VA hospital, Westmorland, on bus line, sorry no pets, no smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
1422 Charleston Ave
1422 Charleston Avenue, Huntington, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/16/20 Spacious house near MU Pharmacy School - Property Id: 232828 Spacious house near MU Pharmacy School and Forensic Science School. New kitchen and hardwood floors and washer and dryer included. Central heat and newer windows.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
919 13th St Apt 1
919 13th Street, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
919 13th Street Apt. 1 - Property Id: 234678 Nice 3-bedroom apt. for rent near Ritter Park. Small walk-in closet in one bedroom. All appliances are stainless. Dishwasher. Glass flat top range. Double door Refrigerator w/ ice and water dispenser.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Huntington
1 Unit Available
600 Madison Ave 4
600 Madison Ave, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Spacious two bedroom apartment with hardwood floor - Property Id: 245348 Spacious two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, central heat and air and secured entrance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside
1 Unit Available
1024 8th Street
1024 8th Street, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 08/01/20 LaSalle Apartments - Property Id: 76015 Huge two bedroom apartment with bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enslow Park
1 Unit Available
1325 Mallory Court
1325 Mallory Court, Huntington, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1215 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home Close to Ritter Park - Newly remodeled three bedroom could be four bedroom home with two full baths. Large family room in completed basement. Laundry room and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enslow Park
1 Unit Available
1429 Stewart Avenue
1429 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2116 sqft
1429 Stewart Avenue Available 07/02/20 Fully Updated Home Near Cabell Huntington Hospital - Fully updated three bedroom one and half bath home close to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highlawn
1 Unit Available
2820 4th Avenue
2820 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$750
Updated Three Bedroom Huntington Home - Newly Renovated Three Bedroom Home in Huntington. Home features wood floors in bedrooms, updated equipped spacious kitchen, and sits on a quiet lot. Close to banking, shopping, transit. Non smoking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1324 5th Ave
1324 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/01/20 MARSHALL University Area - Property Id: 235312 Three bedroom apartment two blocks from MARSHALL University. Free Off street parking. Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage collection. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
915 13th Street
915 13th Street, Huntington, WV
4 Bedrooms
$975
1600 sqft
Four Bedroom One and Half Bath Huntington Home within minutes from Cabell Huntington and Marshall University. - Four bedroom one half bath brick home within minutes of Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University, and downtown Huntington.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1530 3rd Ave Apt 1
1530 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1530 3rd Avenue Apt. 1 - Property Id: 236648 This super high-end unit is a rare find near Marshall Campus and is a great value.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Huntington
1 Unit Available
600 Madison Avenue
600 Madison Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$675
600 Madison Avenue - Property Id: 78127 Well distributed and spacious two bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Huntington
1 Unit Available
2005 Washington Ave 2
2005 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$575
400 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Across from Central City Elementary - Property Id: 293470 One bedroom apartment, central heat and air, new windows, utilities paid. No smoking, and no pets allowed. One tenant the rent is $575./a month.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside
1 Unit Available
1018 8th Street
1018 8th Street, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
Available 06/20/20 Affordable apartment close to Ritter Park! - Property Id: 72269 Near Ritter Park, Newly Remodeled Living Room/Bedroom Efficiency Apartment, Full Size Furnished Kitchen, Full Size Bath, Off Street Parking, Locked Mailboxes CALL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1429 3rd Ave 11
1429 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$750
3BR $750 Marshall Campus 1 block - Property Id: 293728 3BR $750 tenant pays electric/water, $750 deposit, washer/dryer in apartment, off street parking, 1 Block from Marshall Campus, sorry no pets, no smoking 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant:
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
411 Hal Greer Blvd
411 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$495
2BR $495 on MU campus - Property Id: 272140 2BR $495, on MU campus, tenant pays electric/water, off street parking, laundry, 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1431 3rd Ave
1431 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
1BR $450 on MU campus - Property Id: 272144 1BR $450 tenant pays electric/water, $450 deposit, off street parking, laundry room, 1 block from MU campus, 3045296264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westmoreland
1 Unit Available
4543 Piedmont Rd
4543 Piedmont Road, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$445
1BR $445 utilities are paid, $445 deposit - Property Id: 292226 1BR $445 utilities paid, $445 deposit, close to VA Hospital, sorry no pets, no smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guyandotte
1 Unit Available
215 37th St A
215 37th Street, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 290087 215 37th St Huntington WV 25702 1200 sq feet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
1302 Charleston Ave
1302 Charleston Ave, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
550 sqft
Vinson Apts.. - Property Id: 108811 One bedroom apartment in walking distance to the new MU Pharmacy School, Forensic Science School and Cabell Huntington Hospital. Secured private entrance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southside
1 Unit Available
704 10th Ave 3
704 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 07/16/20 Spacious apartment near Ritter Park - Property Id: 129318 Spacious one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Two blocks from Ritter Park and the YMCA. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
1355 Charleston Ave
1355 Charleston Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$900
Brand New Apartments! - Property Id: 112345 Living room, Huge master bedroom, Walk-in master closet, Floor to ceiling tile shower, Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Washer and Dryer, Central HVAC, Security system, and Off street
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
945 4th Avenue - 14
945 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Beautiful two story style condo located in the heart of downtown Huntington. All stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, large walk in closet with stackable washer and dryer in the unit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
1121 9th st - 2
1121 9th Street, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$515
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1BR located Brand new paint and carpet. 1 block from Ritter Park and 1 block from the YMCA. Stainless steel appliances, W/D hookup, large kitchen, on-site management, great neighbors/neighborhood. 8X20 Foot deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Huntington rentals listed on Apartment List is $750.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huntington from include Dunbar, South Charleston, and Charleston.