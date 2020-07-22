/
putnam county
18 Apartments for rent in Putnam County, WV
68 Shannon Drive
68 Shannon Drive, Teays Valley, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 68 Shannon Drive in Teays Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
5009 Rosecrest Drive
5009 Rosecrest Dr, Hurricane, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2089 sqft
House features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fireplace in livingroom, fenced backyard, great views.
31 Ariel Drive
31 Ariel Dr, Hurricane, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom Townhouse for rent! - Property Id: 181180 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath available for rent! -Washer/ Dryer Hook-up - Pet friendly with a dog park -Spacious kitchen and living room -Security Systems offered! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
5168 Russet Drive
5168 Russet Drive, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cross Lanes three bedroom - Three bedroom, one and a half bath home sits on five acres in Cross Lanes. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, windows, doors, and paint.
1212 Main Ave., Unit S
1212 Main Avenue, Nitro, WV
2 Bedrooms
$595
805 sqft
2 bedroom, one bath townhouse on busline!!!! Lots of updates. Schedule your viewing today!!
138 Brick Lane - Unit 7
138 Brick Lane, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$875
975 sqft
3 bedroom-1.5 bath town home, remodeled, small back patio, kitchen appliances included, utility hook ups, 2 min from I-64 entrance/exit. $875 3 bedroom-1.
1400 Highland Drive - 606
1400 Highland Drive, St. Albans, WV
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Live the Highland life! 2 bedroom 1 bath, with a very spacious layout for an apartment. Coded entry into each building & gated complex with pool included!
Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV
1 Bedroom
$839
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
916 sqft
Designed for those who live an active lifestyle, this community is rich in fitness amenities. Units are available furnished or unfurnished, with features such as garbage disposals, central air conditioning, and private patios or balconies.
West Side
615 Grant Avenue
615 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
Two Bedroom Updated Home in Charleston - Charming Renovated Home with new Kitchen and Deck. This is beautiful home in Charleston's Luna Park historic district featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
818 1/2 Orchard Street
818 1/2 Orchard St, Charleston, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
Above Garage Apartment in Charleston - Above garage apartment located in Charleston. Apartment is within walking distance to shopping, banking, and transit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5755176)
818 Orchard Street
818 Orchard Street, Charleston, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5472200)
117 Oak Street
117 Oak Street, Dunbar, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1600 sqft
117 Oak Street Available 08/16/20 Newly Remodled Dunbar Home - 1600 Sqft newly remodeled house. New appliances, built in closets, 3 bed, 2 full baths, 2 lounges, 2 kitchens, large laundry and storage room.
302 18th Street
302 18th Street, Dunbar, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Rancher in Dunbar - Two Bedroom One Bath home in the city of Dunbar. Home features hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen cabinets. Close to transit, shopping, banking, and entertainment. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2620923)
1312 Moore Avenue Apartment B
1312 Moore Avenue, Dunbar, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
1300 sqft
Dunbar Two Bedroom Townhome - Two Bedroom One Bath Townhome close to transit, restaurants, entertainment, and quick interstate access. Home features wood flooring throughout. Large bedrooms and kitchen area.
West Side
102 Hunt Ave
102 Hunt Avenue, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Single family house with basement. All electric, 2 BR 1 bath. Spacious, newer heat pump system. Laundry hookups. Small fenced yard. Tenant pays utilities, landlord pays trash pickup. HUD accepted.Pets accepted with $350 fee. Please go to www.
West Side
625 Grant Street
625 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Charleston home with fenced in yard. Home is close to all amenities.
West Side
10 Vine Street
10 Vine Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED for $1250 per month. Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath townhouse near Magic Island with off street parking.
4322 Blackwell Street
4322 Blackwell Street, South Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with spacious living room, appliance filled kitchen and basement for plenty of storage. Home offers new carpet, beautiful back deck and carport. Visit www.wvrentals.biz to apply online.
