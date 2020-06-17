802 Price Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House - Downtown - Available Now! - This 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom house is located in downtown Morgantown. The house features large deck with views over looking downtown, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and disposal. One bedroom is located on the main floor with full bathroom and three bedrooms are located upstairs with second full bathroom. Tenants pay electric, water/sewer, gas, and electric. 3 off-street parking spots available for rent. One pet considered upon pet screening and monthly pet fee.



(RLNE5346229)