Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

723 Naomi Street

723 Naomi Street · (304) 296-7930 ext. 104
Location

723 Naomi Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
Downtown Morgantown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 723 Naomi Street · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown. The apartment is on the top floor of a duplex with shared covered front porch that takes you to the entryway of the property. The apartment features a large kitchen with a dishwasher, washer and dryer and two bedrooms, the second floor has a huge living room with double the space and views over Morgantown. The tenants are responsible for electric and trash as the water/sewer and gas are included. Parking available for discounted rate. One pet considered with pet screening, refunable pet deposit, and monthly pet fee $30.

(RLNE5346209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

