723 Naomi Street

Downtown Campus- Large 2 Bedroom Apartment- Available NOW! - 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Apartment located in downtown Morgantown. The apartment is on the top floor of a duplex with shared covered front porch that takes you to the entryway of the property. The apartment features a large kitchen with a dishwasher, washer and dryer and two bedrooms, the second floor has a huge living room with double the space and views over Morgantown. The tenants are responsible for electric and trash as the water/sewer and gas are included. Parking available for discounted rate. One pet considered with pet screening, refunable pet deposit, and monthly pet fee $30.



(RLNE5346209)