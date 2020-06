Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony

Sunny Side - 3 Bedroom House - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house is located 3 blocks away from the downtown WVU campus. The property has a back porch with yard area where you enter into the property into spacious kitchen. Off one side of the kitchen there's a bedroom and a half bathroom for guests. Off the other side of the kitchen is the living room with ceiling fan and access to the second side porch. Upstairs are the additional 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The basement has a washer and dryer and provides second entry. Tenants pay all utilities. No pets allowed.



