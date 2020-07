Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors. Spacious living room and kitchen are perfect for your living and entertainment needs. 1350 sq ft of living space. Located only minutes from WVU, Mylan and hospitals. Heated garage! Approved pets w/ deposit/fee.