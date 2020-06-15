All apartments in Huntington
Huntington, WV
2469 collis avenue - 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2469 collis avenue - 5

2469 Collis Avenue · (304) 522-0293
Location

2469 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703
Highlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Windsor is newer construction which was built in early 2010 located at 2469 Collis Avenue Condos features completely modern conveniences, including a dishwasher, garbage disposal, front load washer/dryer, microwave, ceramic tile kitchens and baths, central heat and air conditioning, and sprinkler system. This building is within walking distance to campus and has an alarm system, and available off-street parking.
Windsor Condos - Located at 2469 Collis Avenue, these spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condos feature a balcony, ceramic tile in both the kitchen and bathroom, and have a spacious laundry room with front loading washer and dryer included. Kitchen features a dishwasher, microwave, and other necessities. Tenant pays electric, water, and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 collis avenue - 5 have any available units?
2469 collis avenue - 5 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2469 collis avenue - 5 have?
Some of 2469 collis avenue - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 collis avenue - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2469 collis avenue - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 collis avenue - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2469 collis avenue - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2469 collis avenue - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2469 collis avenue - 5 does offer parking.
Does 2469 collis avenue - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2469 collis avenue - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 collis avenue - 5 have a pool?
No, 2469 collis avenue - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2469 collis avenue - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2469 collis avenue - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 collis avenue - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 collis avenue - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2469 collis avenue - 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2469 collis avenue - 5 has units with air conditioning.
