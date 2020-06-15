2469 collis avenue - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking

Windsor is newer construction which was built in early 2010 located at 2469 Collis Avenue Condos features completely modern conveniences, including a dishwasher, garbage disposal, front load washer/dryer, microwave, ceramic tile kitchens and baths, central heat and air conditioning, and sprinkler system. This building is within walking distance to campus and has an alarm system, and available off-street parking.

