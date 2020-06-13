/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, WV
Southside
1 Unit Available
1018 8th Street
1018 8th Street, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
Available 06/20/20 Affordable apartment close to Ritter Park! - Property Id: 72269 Near Ritter Park, Newly Remodeled Living Room/Bedroom Efficiency Apartment, Full Size Furnished Kitchen, Full Size Bath, Off Street Parking, Locked Mailboxes CALL
1 Unit Available
1431 3rd Ave
1431 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
1BR $450 on MU campus - Property Id: 272144 1BR $450 tenant pays electric/water, $450 deposit, off street parking, laundry room, 1 block from MU campus, 3045296264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Westmoreland
1 Unit Available
4543 Piedmont Rd
4543 Piedmont Road, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$445
1BR $445 utilities are paid, $445 deposit - Property Id: 292226 1BR $445 utilities paid, $445 deposit, close to VA Hospital, sorry no pets, no smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
1302 Charleston Ave
1302 Charleston Ave, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
550 sqft
Vinson Apts.. - Property Id: 108811 One bedroom apartment in walking distance to the new MU Pharmacy School, Forensic Science School and Cabell Huntington Hospital. Secured private entrance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Southside
1 Unit Available
704 10th Ave 3
704 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$495
Unit 3 Available 07/16/20 Spacious apartment near Ritter Park - Property Id: 129318 Spacious one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Two blocks from Ritter Park and the YMCA. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
1355 Charleston Ave
1355 Charleston Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$900
Brand New Apartments! - Property Id: 112345 Living room, Huge master bedroom, Walk-in master closet, Floor to ceiling tile shower, Hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Washer and Dryer, Central HVAC, Security system, and Off street
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
945 4th Avenue - 14
945 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Beautiful two story style condo located in the heart of downtown Huntington. All stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, large walk in closet with stackable washer and dryer in the unit.
Southside
1 Unit Available
1121 9th st - 2
1121 9th Street, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
Cozy 1BR located Brand new paint and carpet. 1 block from Ritter Park and 1 block from the YMCA. Stainless steel appliances, W/D hookup, large kitchen, on-site management, great neighbors/neighborhood. 8X20 Foot deck.
Highlawn
1 Unit Available
2469 3rd avenue - 201
2469 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$635
600 sqft
St. James Condos - one bedroom condo featuring a large kitchen and characteristics you won't find anywhere else! One full bathroom, cable ready, tenant is responsible for all utilities. *This unit does not have a washer and dryer or hookups.
Highlawn
1 Unit Available
2469 collis avenue - 5
2469 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Windsor is newer construction which was built in early 2010 located at 2469 Collis Avenue Condos features completely modern conveniences, including a dishwasher, garbage disposal, front load washer/dryer, microwave, ceramic tile kitchens and
Highlawn
1 Unit Available
2489 1st avenue - 105 A
2489 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
Wexford Condos - One bedroom, one bathroom condo with fully equipped kitchen and front loading washer and dryer. Unit features a private balcony off the living room. Tenant pays electric, water, and sewer. Free wifi, cable ready.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
Barboursville
1 Unit Available
3555 Us Route 60 East
3555 US Route 60 E, Cabell County, WV
1 Bedroom
$705
680 sqft
*Gated Community *Newly Renovated Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliances *Keyless Entry System with Intercoms *24 Hour, On-Site Fitness Center *24 Hour Emergency Hotline *On-Site Resident Manager and Maintenance *Friendly and Attentive Maintenance