Apartment List
/
WV
/
cabell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:02 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Cabell County, WV

📍

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
University District
1666 7th Avenue - 1
1666 7th Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath remodeled downstairs apartment, large front porch, back yard, utility room, all appliances included. $650 Two bedroom, 1 bath remodeled downstairs apartment, large front porch, back yard, utility room, all appliances included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Circle Dr 1
8 Circle Dr, Cabell County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$485
2BR $485 Country Setting - Property Id: 320163 2BR $485 tenant pays electric/water, $450 deposit, quiet country setting close to town and I-64, carport, W/D hookup, sorry no pets, no smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1431 3rd Ave
1431 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$450
1BR $450 on MU campus - Property Id: 272144 1BR $450 tenant pays electric/water, $450 deposit, off street parking, laundry room, 1 block from MU campus, 3045296264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
411 Hal Greer Blvd
411 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$495
2BR $495 on MU campus - Property Id: 272140 2BR $495, on MU campus, tenant pays electric/water, off street parking, laundry, 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 3rd Ave Apt 1
1530 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1530 3rd Avenue Apt. 1 - Property Id: 236648 This super high-end unit is a rare find near Marshall Campus and is a great value.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield
919 13th St Apt 1
919 13th Street, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
919 13th Street Apt. 1 - Property Id: 234678 Nice 3-bedroom apt. for rent near Ritter Park. Small walk-in closet in one bedroom. All appliances are stainless. Dishwasher. Glass flat top range. Double door Refrigerator w/ ice and water dispenser.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield
1422 Charleston Ave
1422 Charleston Avenue, Huntington, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 Spacious house near MU Pharmacy School - Property Id: 232828 Spacious house near MU Pharmacy School and Forensic Science School. New kitchen and hardwood floors and washer and dryer included. Central heat and newer windows.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1024 8th Street 2
1024 8th Street, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 LaSalle Apartments - Property Id: 76015 Huge two bedroom apartment with bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1324 5th Ave 3
1324 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$475
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 08/16/20 Near Marshall University - Property Id: 296533 One bedroom apartment near Marshall University. Water, sewer, and garbage collection paid by the landlord. Free off street parking. Tenant pays electric only.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
1123 12th St
1123 12th Street, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1123 12th Street - Property Id: 308681 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1123-12th-st-huntington-wv/308681 Property Id 308681 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5940255)

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
702 10th Ave A
702 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
$350
1BR $350 close to YMCA, Ritter Park, MU - Property Id: 319558 1BR $350 tenant pays electric/water, $350 deposit, close to YMCA, Ritter Park, MU, sorry no pets, no smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Guyandotte
215 37th St A
215 37th Street, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$639
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309532 215 37th St Huntington WV 25702 1200 sq feet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1429 3rd Ave 11
1429 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$600
3BR $600 Marshall Campus 1 block away - Property Id: 293728 3BR $600 tenant pays electric/water, $600 deposit, washer/dryer in apartment, off street parking, 1 Block from Marshall Campus, sorry no pets, no smoking 304-529-6264 Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enslow Park
1325 Mallory Court
1325 Mallory Court, Huntington, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1215 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home Close to Ritter Park - Newly remodeled three bedroom could be four bedroom home with two full baths. Large family room in completed basement. Laundry room and garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Huntington
308 W 22nd Street
308 West 22nd Street, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
840 sqft
308 W 22nd Street Available 08/10/20 Newly Updated Two Bedroom one and a Half Bath W. Huntington Home - Newly updated two bedroom one and a half bath home single family home. Numerous updates include flooring, kitchen cabinets, and more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enslow Park
1429 Stewart Avenue
1429 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2116 sqft
Fully Updated Home Near Cabell Huntington Hospital - Fully updated three bedroom one and half bath home close to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Home features fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with new cabinets and large island.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4860 Spring Road
4860 Spring Road, Cabell County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$650
1240 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath Huntington Home - Two Bedroom Home in Huntington. Home features wood floors throughout with washer and dryer hooks, updated kitchen and bathroom and is close to all amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Barboursville
825 Nash Street Apartment #2
825 Nash Street, Barboursville, WV
2 Bedrooms
$600
825 Nash Street - Nash Street Apartments Apartment #2 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Barboursville Townhome - Two bedroom one bath townhome in the city of Barboursville. Clean and neat townhome has assigned parking and is close to all amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Barboursville
3555 Us Route 60 East
3555 US Route 60 E, Cabell County, WV
1 Bedroom
$705
680 sqft
*Gated Community *Newly Renovated Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliances *Keyless Entry System with Intercoms *24 Hour, On-Site Fitness Center *24 Hour Emergency Hotline *On-Site Resident Manager and Maintenance *Friendly and Attentive Maintenance

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield
2016 11th avenue - 2
2016 11th Avenue, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$600
1400 sqft
My website is palaceproperties.managebuiliding.com My website is palaceproperties.managebuilding.com

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield
1017 20th st - 3
1017 20th Street, Huntington, WV
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer. 4 plex located on the corner of 20th street and 10th avenue. All 4 units have been completely renovated in the the last 5 years.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlawn
2520 1st ave - 1
2520 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1700 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with lots of living space. Off street parking available. Pictures coming soon!

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlawn
2489 1st avenue - 109 A
2489 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Wexford Condos - Large two bedroom, one bathroom unit. Kitchen and bathroom include beautiful ceramic tile flooring. Washer and dryer is included in the unit. Fully equipped kitchen includes a dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Barboursville
600 Huddleston Avenue - 6
600 Huddleston Avenue, Barboursville, WV
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
These townhouses were completely remodeled in early 2020. They feature 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchens feature granite countertops, new refrigerators, new microwaves, and new stoves/ovens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cabell County?
Apartment Rentals in Cabell County start at $350/month.
What cities in or around Cabell County have apartments for rent?
Dunbar, Athens, Huntington, South Charleston, and Charleston have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dunbar, WVAthens, OHHuntington, WV
South Charleston, WVCharleston, WV
St. Albans, WVTeays Valley, WV