Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

1429 Stewart Avenue Available 07/02/20 Fully Updated Home Near Cabell Huntington Hospital - Fully updated three bedroom one and half bath home close to Cabell Huntington Hospital. Home features fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with new cabinets and large island. Three bedrooms with large closet spaces. Bonus room upstairs that can be used for an additional bedroom or entertainment room. One and half bath. Washer and dryer in the home in a laundry room off of the kitchen. Close to all amenities. No pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



