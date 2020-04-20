All apartments in Cabell County
3555 Us Route 60 East
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:20 AM

3555 Us Route 60 East

3555 US Route 60 E · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3555 US Route 60 E, Cabell County, WV 25504
Barboursville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
lobby
*Gated Community
*Newly Renovated Kitchens with Stainless Steel Appliances
*Keyless Entry System with Intercoms
*24 Hour, On-Site Fitness Center
*24 Hour Emergency Hotline
*On-Site Resident Manager and Maintenance
*Friendly and Attentive Maintenance and Leasing Staff
*Community, Coin Operated Laundry Facilities
*Private Parking
*Commuter Friendly. Right next to US Route 60 East, Interstate 64, and the Huntington Mall.
*Convenient Shopping and Dining (Barboursville, WV). Less than 1000 feet from the Huntington Mall and less than a mile from Super Wal-Mart, Lowes, Hobby Lobby, Target, Kroger and more!

If you would you like to set up an appointment to take a tour of our apartments please call our office!
Dont forget to ask about our Move-In Special!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3555 Us Route 60 East have any available units?
3555 Us Route 60 East has a unit available for $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3555 Us Route 60 East have?
Some of 3555 Us Route 60 East's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3555 Us Route 60 East currently offering any rent specials?
3555 Us Route 60 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3555 Us Route 60 East pet-friendly?
No, 3555 Us Route 60 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cabell County.
Does 3555 Us Route 60 East offer parking?
Yes, 3555 Us Route 60 East offers parking.
Does 3555 Us Route 60 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3555 Us Route 60 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3555 Us Route 60 East have a pool?
No, 3555 Us Route 60 East does not have a pool.
Does 3555 Us Route 60 East have accessible units?
No, 3555 Us Route 60 East does not have accessible units.
Does 3555 Us Route 60 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3555 Us Route 60 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3555 Us Route 60 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3555 Us Route 60 East does not have units with air conditioning.
