131 Restwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Real hardwood floors, w/d connections, central heat A/C make this apartment a must have in Bluefield. Only minutes away from everything you need as well, including US RT 52, Bluefield State College, Bluefield Regional Hospital, and even Burger King (we like to eat too!) Rent is only $585/ month with trash pick up included. $300 move in fee required. $40 application fee required per applicant. Credit, criminal, eviction, and income verifications required. We are unable to accept HUD, Section 8, or Felony Convictions. Apply online at www.rfpcrental.com or call/text us at 1-833-325-2533