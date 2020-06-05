All apartments in Brush Fork
131 Restwood Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:50 AM

131 Restwood Place

131 Restwood Pl · (833) 325-2533
Location

131 Restwood Pl, Brush Fork, WV 24701

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Real hardwood floors, w/d connections, central heat A/C make this apartment a must have in Bluefield. Only minutes away from everything you need as well, including US RT 52, Bluefield State College, Bluefield Regional Hospital, and even Burger King (we like to eat too!) Rent is only $585/ month with trash pick up included. $300 move in fee required. $40 application fee required per applicant. Credit, criminal, eviction, and income verifications required. We are unable to accept HUD, Section 8, or Felony Convictions. Apply online at www.rfpcrental.com or call/text us at 1-833-325-2533

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Restwood Place have any available units?
131 Restwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brush Fork, WV.
What amenities does 131 Restwood Place have?
Some of 131 Restwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Restwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
131 Restwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Restwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Restwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 131 Restwood Place offer parking?
No, 131 Restwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 131 Restwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Restwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Restwood Place have a pool?
No, 131 Restwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 131 Restwood Place have accessible units?
No, 131 Restwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Restwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Restwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Restwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Restwood Place has units with air conditioning.
