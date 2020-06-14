Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

77 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Waunakee, WI

Finding an apartment in Waunakee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1351 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Results within 5 miles of Waunakee
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Baskerville
8 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
907 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Amherst
15 Units Available
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1118 sqft
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Berkeley Oaks
1 Unit Available
333 Oriole Lane
333 Oriole Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Check out one of the best kept housing secrets in town, Oak Park Terrace, a well-maintained, professionally maintained manufactured home. Don’t just rent an apartment! Rent a 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,350.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
480 N Sherman Ave
480 North Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
$1,405
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing studio in Maple Bluff. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and community room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Brentwood Village
1 Unit Available
2313 Brentwood Parkway, 1A
2313 Brentwood Parkway, Madison, WI
Studio
$550
225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Room with its own private entrance/exit in shared 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment. Solid '50s era construction with hardwood and tile floors, and built-in dining hutch.
Results within 10 miles of Waunakee
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Stonewood Village Apartments
302 Parkwood Ln, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1014 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments available on the East side of Madison. Tennis courts, scenic views, private entrances and quiet courtyards. Units feature A/C, bathtubs, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1123 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:25am
Marquette
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:23am
Marquette
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
Downtown Middleton
1 Unit Available
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
Marquette
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 08:22am
Marquette
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 10 at 06:47am
Marquette
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1005 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Waunakee, WI

Finding an apartment in Waunakee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

