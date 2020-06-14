/
1 bedroom apartments
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waunakee, WI
51 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$846
872 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
8 Units Available
Overlook Pointe
5405 Century Ave, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
638 sqft
Smoke Free Community Overlook Pointe, perfectly situated in the Middleton Neighborhood. In our community Pheasant Branch Conservancy, local parks, beaches, bicycle and hiking trails.
Amherst
15 Units Available
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
646 sqft
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
31 Units Available
Springs At Sun Prairie
650 Spring Street, Sun Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,234
820 sqft
Featuring exceptional living spaces and resort-inspired amenities on gorgeous garden grounds, Springs at Sun Prairie is here to welcome you home. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
19 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
6 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
401 N Thompson Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off Highway 30. Close to East Town Mall. Residents can take advantage of a volleyball court, two pools, and grills. Apartments include walk-in closets, blinds, and electric range.
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
12 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,193
852 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$865
740 sqft
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
15 Units Available
Aventine
1958 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,490
696 sqft
The Schenk-Atwood neighborhood just keeps getting better, if that’s even possible. No doubt about it, the newest place to be seen will be Aventine. Or, if you choose to pronounce it the other way, the new place to shine will be Aventine.
6 Units Available
Velo 404
404 Division St., Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
787 sqft
Say hello to Vélo 404. Vélo happens to rhyme with halo, and that’s what’ll be hanging over your head when you move in…as in a halo of happiness.
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
3 Units Available
Asana
2081 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,470
679 sqft
Asana Apartments are the epitome of relaxation, of comfort, of well-being. Designed with a central water feature in the courtyard that’s peaceful and calming, with luxury appointments inside your home, Asana Apartments is your ode to joy.
4 Units Available
Livingston Place
310 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,445
704 sqft
Contemporary living in a new building with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Units have open floor plans, upscale fixtures and details, underground parking, and balconies.
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
1 Unit Available
Holy Name Heights
702 S High Point Road, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,224
936 sqft
Holy Name Heights is a community offering a quiet, unique and phenomenal setting to its residents. We offer one and two bedroom luxury apartments equipped with fantastic amenities.
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,560
735 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.