Live in beautiful peaceful Pewaukee near shopping, restaurants and Pewaukee's beach that hosts a number of activities. The condo style apartment is a very spacious lower 2 bedroom, 2 bath, that features and open style concept in living room, eat-in kitchen and dining area. Also includes w/d, patio, private entry and underground parking plus one exterior space. Available August 1st.



Terms: One year lease