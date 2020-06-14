Apartment List
49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Verona, WI

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Prairie Oaks
360 Prairie Oaks Dr, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic.
Results within 5 miles of Verona
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,120
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Holy Name Heights
702 S High Point Road, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,224
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Holy Name Heights is a community offering a quiet, unique and phenomenal setting to its residents. We offer one and two bedroom luxury apartments equipped with fantastic amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, 7
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
900 sqft
2nd floor, Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. In-unit washer and dryer, balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned. 2 parking spaces if needed. Carpeted with wood laminate floors in kitchen and tile/vinyl in bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1309 McKenna Blvd
1309 Mckenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace Large Townhome for Rent McKenna Blvd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$979
875 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
6740 Jacobs Way, 1
6740 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
995 sqft
1st floor carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, deck, all appliances, and 2-car tandem attached garage. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Allied
1 Unit Available
4510 Thurston Lane, 3
4510 Thurston Lane, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
1st floor, spacious unit with carpet and wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet, air conditioning, patio, and full kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in basement, off-street parking in lot. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, 3
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in fourplex, quiet Fitchburg neighborhood bordered by a natural area and DesignMart. Laundry in unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted with wood laminate in dining and kitchen, and vinyl/tile in bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Orchard Ridge
1 Unit Available
1801 Reetz Rd
1801 Reetz Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice Duplex, 2 Bedroom, Bath, Central Air, Fenced yard Duplex for Rent - Reetz Rd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1118 Gammon Lane
1118 Gammon Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1200 sqft
Gammon Lane - Townhomes Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Madison) - Open 17 acres of open space areas and trails (www.westhaventrails.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
1806 Rae Lane
1806 Rae Lane, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Home, 4 BR, 2 full bath, Central Air, Fenced Yard 4BR Single Family / Ranch Style / WheelChair Accessible Home Ranch Style Home for Rent Rae Ln (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
13 Westover Court
13 Westover Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Duplex for Rent Westover Ct (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near major bus line - Quiet and low traffic neighborhood -
Results within 10 miles of Verona
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,193
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Lafayette
5123 Central Park Place, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1197 sqft
If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury apartment community in the greater Madison area, you’ll fall in love with The Lafayette Apartment Homes in Fitchburg, WI.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Verona, WI

Finding an apartment in Verona that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

