2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:46 PM
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Francis, WI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Ponds Condominiums
2724 Hidden Drive, St. Francis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
******REDUCED RENT SPECIAL****** Private entrance, 2 car garage, first floor unit, no stairs Excellent location: 10 minutes to Downtown, proximity to airport, Bay View, grocery, library. Quiet and peaceful setting on 13 acres.
Results within 5 miles of St. Francis
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Kilbourn Town
32 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Historic Third Ward
28 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1403 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Lower East Side
12 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walker's Point
7 Units Available
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower East Side
24 Units Available
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Yankee Hill
17 Units Available
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Lower East Side
20 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Kilbourn Town
7 Units Available
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Northpoint
27 Units Available
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1274 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bay View
20 Units Available
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1159 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Juneau Town
Contact for Availability
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lower East Side
9 Units Available
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1041 sqft
Avenir Apartments is located in the lower east side portion of Downtown Milwaukee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Historic Third Ward
12 Units Available
Jefferson Block
143 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1212 sqft
This newly constructed community has a granite and brick exterior. Homes offer maple cabinetry, modern fixtures and beautiful kitchens. On-site fitness center, indoor, heated parking and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Juneau Town
25 Units Available
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Historic Third Ward
1 Unit Available
321 North Broadway
321 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2472 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in heart of the Historic Third Ward that features Art Galleries, Shopping, Restaurants and other Venues.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Northpoint
1 Unit Available
1918 East Lafayette Pl.
1918 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1238 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent one of the last condos available in prestigious Park Lafayette. This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo boasts amazing lake views from every window.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Historic Third Ward
1 Unit Available
325 N Broadway, Unit 303
325 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1150 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 bedroom 2 full bath HISTORIC LOFT APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF THE THIRD WARD VERY MODERN WITH HIGH END APPOINTMENTS In-unit washer and dryer Stainless steel appliances Balcony with River View Heated underground parking $175
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Kilbourn Town
1 Unit Available
Warehouse Lofts
413 North 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1379 sqft
The Downtown rental you've been waiting for! Relish in a care-free lifestyle with this stunning, 6th floor Warehouse Lofts condo! Experience urban living at its finest in a prime location, walking distance to the Public Market, Third Ward dining
