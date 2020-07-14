Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage 24hr gym air conditioning elevator

Garton Toy Factory apartment homes offer city and river views from the comfort of your new home. The Garton Toy Factory is located in Sheboygan's newly renovated Water Street Development and is within walking distance of many downtown restaurants and shops. This historical renovation offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units and three floors with a center exposed atrium offering 32 unique floor plans. Exposed brick interior walls, hardwood floors, skylights, center islands and columns are just a few of the features offered in this newly renovated project. With the touch of a button, residents return to the convenience of underground parking. Enjoy the use of our 24-hour fitness center or relax near our fountains in the outdoor atrium. Call us today for your personal tour and look no further! The Garton Toy Factory offers you affordable living in an environment you would be proud to call home