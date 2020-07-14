All apartments in Sheboygan
Garton Toy Factory
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Garton Toy Factory

830 N Water St · (920) 310-6898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

830 N Water St, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Downtown Sheboygan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 830-124 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 830-214 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garton Toy Factory.

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
lobby
Garton Toy Factory apartment homes offer city and river views from the comfort of your new home. The Garton Toy Factory is located in Sheboygan's newly renovated Water Street Development and is within walking distance of many downtown restaurants and shops. This historical renovation offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units and three floors with a center exposed atrium offering 32 unique floor plans. Exposed brick interior walls, hardwood floors, skylights, center islands and columns are just a few of the features offered in this newly renovated project. With the touch of a button, residents return to the convenience of underground parking. Enjoy the use of our 24-hour fitness center or relax near our fountains in the outdoor atrium. Call us today for your personal tour and look no further! The Garton Toy Factory offers you affordable living in an environment you would be proud to call home

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground garage $50/month, Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garton Toy Factory have any available units?
Garton Toy Factory has 2 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Garton Toy Factory have?
Some of Garton Toy Factory's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garton Toy Factory currently offering any rent specials?
Garton Toy Factory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garton Toy Factory pet-friendly?
Yes, Garton Toy Factory is pet friendly.
Does Garton Toy Factory offer parking?
Yes, Garton Toy Factory offers parking.
Does Garton Toy Factory have units with washers and dryers?
No, Garton Toy Factory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Garton Toy Factory have a pool?
No, Garton Toy Factory does not have a pool.
Does Garton Toy Factory have accessible units?
No, Garton Toy Factory does not have accessible units.
Does Garton Toy Factory have units with dishwashers?
No, Garton Toy Factory does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Garton Toy Factory have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Garton Toy Factory has units with air conditioning.
