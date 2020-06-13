Apartment List
85 Apartments for rent in Mequon, WI with balcony

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge Lakes
15 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1339 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
River's Cove
W172 N11392 Division Rd, Germantown, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1162 sqft
Located just steps from the Menomonee River. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, washer and dryer hookup, and walk-in closets. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 4 at 07:04pm
$
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Calumet Farms
1 Unit Available
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available 07/01/20 NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Florist Highlands
1 Unit Available
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2
10823 West Florist Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Won't you be my neighbor? Owner occupied duplex seeks new responsible tenant for a well maintained lovely apartment in a great area. Please review application criteria before requesting showing. Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6007 W Calumet Rd
6007 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Bradley Estates
1 Unit Available
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Lower East Side
19 Units Available
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,735
1980 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Mequon, WI

Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Badgers of all ages, and welcome to your Mequon, Wisconsin apartment hunting headquarters! A largely affluent little community of roughly 24,000, Mequon plays host to some of Wisconsin’s most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent. Looking to land a super sweet apartment rental in one of America’s favorite small towns? Then journey on, bold apartment hunters, because the rental of your dreams may be just a few clicks away …

With renters accounting for just 8 percent of residents, you won’t find too terribly many apartments for rent in Mequon, but don’t mistake a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Mequon is a city whose rental properties are dominated by spacious (1,100-plus square foot), family-sized townhomes, condos, and (occasionally) houses for rent. Unsurprisingly, renting perks tend to be second to none in Mequon and many rentals come equipped with a fireplace, modern kitchen and dining room, vaulted ceilings, scenic views, swimming pool and Jacuzzi, rec center, and gym.

Pet-friendly rentals in Mequon are available (in small doses, at least), but you should be prepared to fork over an extra in rent each month if your roomie walks on all fours (and not just on drunken keg nights!). Also, keep in mind that many landlords in Mequon run credit/background checks on prospective tenants.

As far as crime, shenanigans, and high jinks go, Mequon is not only one of the safest communities in Wisconsin, but in all of America. Whether you’re considering a rental in Mequon or adjacent Thiensville (which has a markedly more urban vibe), you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, beaten, or flicked with a rubber band by crazed rubber band-wielding thugs. Still, use common sense and be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance before signing a lease to make sure you’re comfortable with its vibes and its residents.

Great Outdoors lovers rejoice: You’d be hard pressed to find a small city with as many parks, trails, and open spaces as scenic little Mequon. Home to hundreds of acres of natural preserves including the sprawling Mequon Nature Preserve, a state park, state forest, and tons of scenic views, Mequon is a perfect stomping ground for families with children, active retirees, and “settled” adults of all ages.

Sound like a good fit for you and yours? So why delay? Start scouring the listings for the perfect rental in Mequon and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mequon, WI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mequon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

