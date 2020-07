Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking internet access

Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 310095



Spacious 3 bed, 1bath available starting August 1st. Includes a large front porch with wheelchair ramp for handicap accessibility. Washer and dryer in unit provided. Off street parking, snow removal and lawn mowing provided. Lots of storage space. Recently updated with new energy efficient windows and dense-packed insulated walls for low heating bills. There is central heating and air conditioning. High speed fiber optic internet available. Located in a nice neighborhood in the village of la farge & close to the school.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/421-n.-bird-st.-la-farge-wi-unit-b/310095

Property Id 310095



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5940494)