Apartment List
/
WI
/
la crosse
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

7 Apartments for rent in La Crosse, WI

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Gund Brewery Lofts
2130 South Ave, La Crosse, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$901
833 sqft
The historic Gund Brewery, a restored community landmark, was transformed to create 86 units of affordable housing that is conveniently located near many employers including Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Washburn on the Park
801 Main St, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,145
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of downtown with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Community patio, fitness center and party room.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt School
1307 Hayes Street, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$752
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Roosevelt School in La Crosse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
420 Jackson Street
420 Jackson Street, La Crosse, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Powell-Hood-Hamilton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1534 Liberty St.
1534 Liberty Street, La Crosse, WI
3 Bedrooms
$815
UPDATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home For Rent AVAILABLE NOW! - Spring is here. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is all updated inside and ready to move in. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops & sink. Cabinets have soft close drawers and tons of storage.
Results within 5 miles of La Crosse

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
404 Ryan St
404 Ryan Street, Holmen, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1647 sqft
Holmen Duplex available August - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage. Separate living room and family room, deck, laundry/storage room. Newer carpet throughout, newer stove and refrigerator, new light fixtures.. This is a smoke-free property.
Results within 10 miles of La Crosse

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Tilson St E
116 East Tilson Street, West Salem, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 bedroom NEW construction Brand new - Property Id: 122687 Brand New -two bedrooms w closets -One block from the schools -minutes from the lake and grocery -play park one block away -safe, clean, quiet -lots of natural light -off street

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in La Crosse?
The average rent price for La Crosse rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,290.
What colleges and universities are located in or around La Crosse?
Some of the colleges located in the La Crosse area include Viterbo University, Western Technical College, and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to La Crosse?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Crosse from include Postville.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Postville, IA