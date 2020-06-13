/
la crosse
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM
7 Apartments for rent in La Crosse, WI📍
Gund Brewery Lofts
2130 South Ave, La Crosse, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$901
833 sqft
The historic Gund Brewery, a restored community landmark, was transformed to create 86 units of affordable housing that is conveniently located near many employers including Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse,
Washburn on the Park
801 Main St, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,145
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of downtown with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Community patio, fitness center and party room.
Roosevelt School
1307 Hayes Street, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$752
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Roosevelt School in La Crosse. View photos, descriptions and more!
420 Jackson Street
420 Jackson Street, La Crosse, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Powell-Hood-Hamilton. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included.
1534 Liberty St.
1534 Liberty Street, La Crosse, WI
3 Bedrooms
$815
UPDATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home For Rent AVAILABLE NOW! - Spring is here. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is all updated inside and ready to move in. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops & sink. Cabinets have soft close drawers and tons of storage.
Results within 5 miles of La Crosse
404 Ryan St
404 Ryan Street, Holmen, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1647 sqft
Holmen Duplex available August - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage. Separate living room and family room, deck, laundry/storage room. Newer carpet throughout, newer stove and refrigerator, new light fixtures.. This is a smoke-free property.
Results within 10 miles of La Crosse
116 Tilson St E
116 East Tilson Street, West Salem, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 bedroom NEW construction Brand new - Property Id: 122687 Brand New -two bedrooms w closets -One block from the schools -minutes from the lake and grocery -play park one block away -safe, clean, quiet -lots of natural light -off street
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for La Crosse rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,290.
Some of the colleges located in the La Crosse area include Viterbo University, Western Technical College, and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Crosse from include Postville.