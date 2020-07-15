/
Western Wisconsin Technical College
5 Apartments For Rent Near Western Wisconsin Technical College
Washburn on the Park
801 Main St, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of downtown with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Community patio, fitness center and party room.
Gund Brewery Lofts
2130 South Ave, La Crosse, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$901
833 sqft
The historic Gund Brewery, a restored community landmark, was transformed to create 86 units of affordable housing that is conveniently located near many employers including Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse,
940 Redfield St
940 Redfield Street, La Crosse, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1225 sqft
Cute 2 bed / 1 bath home with central A/C, large yard in great south side neighborhood - This cute home has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a couple large closet/utility rooms for extra space.
1534 Liberty St.
1534 Liberty Street, La Crosse, WI
3 Bedrooms
$815
UPDATED 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home For Rent AVAILABLE NOW! - Spring is here. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is all updated inside and ready to move in. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops & sink. Cabinets have soft close drawers and tons of storage.
1419 Avon St.
1419 Avon Street, La Crosse, WI
1 Bedroom
$620
