133 East Monroe Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly extra storage

Thanks for your interest in renting from Real Property Management! If you would like to schedule a viewing, please contact Kristin at 262-409-2045.



This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom offers all major appliances. The property is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping centers and the amazing Aquatic Center. Large laundry room located in basement with coin operating machines. Extra storage, also located in basement, tenant will need to provide their own lock. Water/Sewer/Trash are included. Lawn care & snow removal are provided.



Other Tenant Charges:

Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Dogs under 20 lbs. & cats are welcome with an additional security deposit of $350 and $25 monthly pet rent fee per pet each month. Breed restrictions do apply for dogs, please contact me. Max of 1 pet per unit ONLY.



** QUALIFICATIONS **

1) Gross monthly income MUST be at least 2.5 times the monthly rental amount.

2) NO evictions filed against you within the past 5 years - regardless of outcome.

3) A qualified application includes verification of income, credit history, previous Landlord references, satisfactory credit report and nationwide background screening

4) Based on the screening results, the Landlord reserves the right to increase the Security Deposit, and/or require a qualified co-signer(s) as a condition of the lease.



** APPLICATION INFO **

1) ALL persons over the age of 18 who will be residing in the unit are required to complete a rental application - NO EXCEPTIONS

2) $25 non-refundable processing fee for EACH adult applicant - cash NOT accepted.

3) EACH applicant must provide proof of income (last 2 check stubs, etc.), proof of identity (photo copy of driver's license or state issued ID).



~ NOTE: APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED UNTIL ALL OF THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED AND FEES PAID IN FULL. ~



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now



