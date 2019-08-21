All apartments in Hartford
133 East Monroe Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:10 PM

133 East Monroe Avenue

133 East Monroe Avenue · (262) 558-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

133 East Monroe Avenue, Hartford, WI 53027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Thanks for your interest in renting from Real Property Management! If you would like to schedule a viewing, please contact Kristin at 262-409-2045.

This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom offers all major appliances. The property is conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping centers and the amazing Aquatic Center. Large laundry room located in basement with coin operating machines. Extra storage, also located in basement, tenant will need to provide their own lock. Water/Sewer/Trash are included. Lawn care & snow removal are provided.

Other Tenant Charges:
Tenant responsible for gas & electric. Dogs under 20 lbs. & cats are welcome with an additional security deposit of $350 and $25 monthly pet rent fee per pet each month. Breed restrictions do apply for dogs, please contact me. Max of 1 pet per unit ONLY.

** QUALIFICATIONS **
1) Gross monthly income MUST be at least 2.5 times the monthly rental amount.
2) NO evictions filed against you within the past 5 years - regardless of outcome.
3) A qualified application includes verification of income, credit history, previous Landlord references, satisfactory credit report and nationwide background screening
4) Based on the screening results, the Landlord reserves the right to increase the Security Deposit, and/or require a qualified co-signer(s) as a condition of the lease.

** APPLICATION INFO **
1) ALL persons over the age of 18 who will be residing in the unit are required to complete a rental application - NO EXCEPTIONS
2) $25 non-refundable processing fee for EACH adult applicant - cash NOT accepted.
3) EACH applicant must provide proof of income (last 2 check stubs, etc.), proof of identity (photo copy of driver's license or state issued ID).

~ NOTE: APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED UNTIL ALL OF THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED AND FEES PAID IN FULL. ~

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 East Monroe Avenue have any available units?
133 East Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hartford, WI.
Is 133 East Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
133 East Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 East Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 East Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 133 East Monroe Avenue offer parking?
No, 133 East Monroe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 133 East Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 East Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 East Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 133 East Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 133 East Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 133 East Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 133 East Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 East Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 East Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 East Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
