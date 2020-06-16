813 South Street #123

Amenities

2-12 Unit Multi-Family apartments

This unit is main floor level (no steps), freshly painted, new hardwood laminate flooring!

The Meadows Apartments - Green Lake, WI

2 bedroom

2 full bathrooms

Monthly rent is: $675.00

Tenant pays electric. We pay all other utilities, including heat.

Dogs: No

Cats: Yes ($200 pet security deposit, $25 a month pet fee)



Address:

813 South Street

Apt# 123

Green Lake, WI 54941



Features:

• 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom

• Secured entrance with common hallway

• Storage area

• Coin operated washer and dryer on site

• Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher

• Detached garage

• Air conditioning