813 South Street #123

Amenities
2-12 Unit Multi-Family apartments
This unit is main floor level (no steps), freshly painted, new hardwood laminate flooring!
The Meadows Apartments - Green Lake, WI
2 bedroom
2 full bathrooms
Monthly rent is: $675.00
Tenant pays electric. We pay all other utilities, including heat.
Dogs: No
Cats: Yes ($200 pet security deposit, $25 a month pet fee)
Address:
813 South Street
Apt# 123
Green Lake, WI 54941
Features:
• 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom
• Secured entrance with common hallway
• Storage area
• Coin operated washer and dryer on site
• Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher
• Detached garage
• Air conditioning