Green Lake, WI
813 South Street #123
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

813 South Street #123

813 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 South Street, Green Lake, WI 54941

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2-12 Unit Multi-Family apartments
This unit is main floor level (no steps), freshly painted, new hardwood laminate flooring!
The Meadows Apartments - Green Lake, WI
2 bedroom
2 full bathrooms
Monthly rent is: $675.00
Tenant pays electric. We pay all other utilities, including heat.
Dogs: No
Cats: Yes ($200 pet security deposit, $25 a month pet fee)

Address:
813 South Street
Apt# 123
Green Lake, WI 54941

Features:
• 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom
• Secured entrance with common hallway
• Storage area
• Coin operated washer and dryer on site
• Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher
• Detached garage
• Air conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 South Street #123 have any available units?
813 South Street #123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Lake, WI.
What amenities does 813 South Street #123 have?
Some of 813 South Street #123's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 South Street #123 currently offering any rent specials?
813 South Street #123 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 South Street #123 pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 South Street #123 is pet friendly.
Does 813 South Street #123 offer parking?
Yes, 813 South Street #123 does offer parking.
Does 813 South Street #123 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 South Street #123 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 South Street #123 have a pool?
No, 813 South Street #123 does not have a pool.
Does 813 South Street #123 have accessible units?
Yes, 813 South Street #123 has accessible units.
Does 813 South Street #123 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 South Street #123 has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 South Street #123 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 813 South Street #123 has units with air conditioning.
