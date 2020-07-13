/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 26 at 05:22pm
3 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,930
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
36 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
24 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,610
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1175 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Juneau Town
Juneau Village Towers
1029 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$925
1 Bedroom
$1,075
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Juneau Village Towers is a great property comfortably located in downtown Milwaukee. All conveniences are within a short walking distance including plenty of restaurants and even a Metro Market across the street.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Lower East Side
River House
1785 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,400
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1078 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern touches like quartz countertops, glass backsplashes and vinyl plank flooring. Located in downtown Milwaukee, in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Short commute to business district.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
13 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Lower East Side
Prospect Towers
1626 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,095
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Prospect Towers is a gorgeous scenic property at the forefront of luxurious lakefront living. It is located in downtown Milwaukee on the highly desirable Prospect Avenue minutes away from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:10pm
1 Unit Available
Brewer's Hill
Beerline B
1710 North Commerce Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,360
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in the middle of one of Milwaukee’s densest urban neighborhoods gives you the opportunity to experience what city living and urban culture is supposed to be: the chance to live the connected life.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Lower East Side
1812 E Lafayette Plaza
1812 East Lafayette Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1375 sqft
Located between Prospect and Brady, this beautiful two bedroom condo is ready for move-in now and within a short distance to shopping, area grocery stores, and lots of local eateries.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
St. Joseph's
2975 N 50th St
2975 North 50th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$895
1171 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be leased with WATER INCLUDED. This unit features newer appliances, central air conditioning, hardwood floors, fresh paint. A lot of extra storage space and off street parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Menomonee River Hills
7928 W Clovernook St
7928 West Clovernook Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
967 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Single Family Home is READY to be LEASED by (08-01-20). This house features hardwood floors, a patio for the backyard. A driveway and garage for parking. Applications requirements are 550 minimum credit score, NO evictions.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Old North Milwaukee
4627 N 41st St
4627 North 41st Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1020 sqft
A NEWLY RENOVATED 2-3 Bedroom; 1 Bathroom Single Family Home is ready to be leased by (08-01-20). This home features new kitchen cabinetry; newer appliances; pantry; new bathroom; ceiling fans in bedrooms; basement w/ laundry hookups; 1-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Glendale
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$718
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
12 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
17 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,232
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,363
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible Apartments
Glendale Apartments with BalconyGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WI
Gurnee, ILWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIBrown Deer, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WIOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WI