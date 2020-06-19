All apartments in Fox Point
Find more places like 129 W Calumet Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fox Point, WI
/
129 W Calumet Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

129 W Calumet Rd

129 West Calumet Road · (414) 331-4542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fox Point
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI 53217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident. One bedroom has a small master bath attached. Enjoy coffee on your private patio or under your covered breezeway to the 1.5 car garage. Washer and dryer are included in the lower level laundry room. Lots of storage in the full, dry, basement. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water utilities and doing all snow removal and yard maintenance at the property (mower & shovels provided).

Due to COVID, only video/virtual tours in lieu of in person showings at this time. Video provide to all email inquiries upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 W Calumet Rd have any available units?
129 W Calumet Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 W Calumet Rd have?
Some of 129 W Calumet Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 W Calumet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
129 W Calumet Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 W Calumet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 129 W Calumet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fox Point.
Does 129 W Calumet Rd offer parking?
Yes, 129 W Calumet Rd does offer parking.
Does 129 W Calumet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 W Calumet Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 W Calumet Rd have a pool?
No, 129 W Calumet Rd does not have a pool.
Does 129 W Calumet Rd have accessible units?
No, 129 W Calumet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 129 W Calumet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 W Calumet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 W Calumet Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 W Calumet Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 129 W Calumet Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Porticos
500 West Bradley Road
Fox Point, WI 53217
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd
Fox Point, WI 53217

Similar Pages

Fox Point 1 BedroomsFox Point 2 Bedrooms
Fox Point Apartments with Washer-DryerFox Point Pet Friendly Places
Fox Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIFranklin, WIShorewood, WIWest Bend, WIWhitefish Bay, WISheboygan, WIMenomonee Falls, WIOak Creek, WIGlendale, WI
Pewaukee, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WIBayside, WIHartford, WIHartland, WIAntioch, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
Alverno CollegeMarquette University
Gateway Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity