129 W Calumet Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave

Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident. One bedroom has a small master bath attached. Enjoy coffee on your private patio or under your covered breezeway to the 1.5 car garage. Washer and dryer are included in the lower level laundry room. Lots of storage in the full, dry, basement. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water utilities and doing all snow removal and yard maintenance at the property (mower & shovels provided).



Due to COVID, only video/virtual tours in lieu of in person showings at this time. Video provide to all email inquiries upon request.